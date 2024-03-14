D.C. police are on the lookout for a suspect who stabbed a man in the neck in Northwest.

The victim told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that the attack was completely random.

John, who is only revealing his first name for safety reasons, said he was walking to a house in the 1700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest Wednesday and decided to pass through an alley.

When John opened the back gate, he says he walked in, and that’s when the suspect came from behind and stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Victim stabbed in Northwest alley attack recounts harrowing encounter

The man ran away after the alleged assault, which detectives said occurred in broad daylight — around 2 p.m.

After he was left bleeding in the alley, John is now out of the hospital.

"The person who assaulted me did not ask for money, did not stick around to see what happened to me, did not reach for my wallet, did not grab my phone," John told FOX 5.

When asked why he thinks he was stabbed, John replied, "I have no idea."

"I mean, he didn't say a word to me. He stabbed me and ran away," John explained.

D.C. police want your help catching the suspect in this bizarre attack.

On Thursday, they released surveillance video that shows the suspect — wearing a blue coat, dark pants, and shoes — in the vicinity of the alley.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Check out the surveillance video below: