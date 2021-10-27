Victim stabbed during Landover attempted carjacking, Prince George’s County police say

A man was rushed to a local hospital after being stabbed in an attempted carjacking in Landover Wednesday night, Prince George’s County police say.

Police responded to the scene in the 7300 block of Landover Road around 7:23 p.m.

They say the victim’s injuries are serious, but not life threatening.

Police have not released any suspect information, nor have they identified the victim.

