Mother, daughter charged with stabbing 68-year-old man to death in Prince George’s County

A mother and her daughter are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a 68-year-old man to death in a home in Prince George’s County.

Police charged 49-year-old Cheryl Wright of Kentland and 31-year-old Jasmine Wright of D.C. with first and second-degree murder.

They say Cheryl Wright was in a relationship with the victim, 68-year-old Daniel Gregory Thompson.

The pair allegedly attacked Thompson on Oct. 15, around 1:30 a.m.

Thompson was taken to a local hospital, and died a couple of days later on Oct. 17.