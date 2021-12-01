Victim potentially targeted in Montgomery County armed carjacking; police investigating

Another warning to remain vigilant of your surroundings comes as Montgomery County Police investigate two recent attempted armed carjackings where in one case, police are looking into whether a victim was tracked and targeted.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Near one of the latest armed carjacking scenes, you can clearly see broken glass and damaged car parts on the ground next to a tree with parts of the bark missing. The tree was likely struck by a vehicle slamming into it.

Over police radio scanners, FOX 5 heard a dispatcher relay that this Tuesday night's victim rammed the suspect’s vehicle head-on. The victim is believed to have been trying to get away.

"Caller advises subjects approached his vehicle, blocked him and then shot at him," FOX 5 heard the dispatcher on the site, OpenMHZ.

The scene appears to have unfolded a little after 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night near the King Farm community in Rockville.

READ MORE: Montgomery County police locate missing 1-year-old and her father in NYC

One neighbor said he heard gunshots. Another described hearing a crash. A few neighbors with knowledge of the investigation and after speaking with police told FOX 5 they believe suspects may have tracked the victim to the area possibly due to the victim’s line of work.

Rockville City Police handed the investigation over to Montgomery County Police.

As Montgomery County Police collect more details, they’re also looking into an attempted armed carjacking with a knife from early Tuesday evening, also in Rockville.

In that case, the victim’s dashcam picked up the suspects’ voices as police say two people, a man and a woman, attempted to carjack the driver with a knife.

Police say this happened at around 5:45 in the early at the 100 block of Talbot St. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

READ MORE: Montgomery County considering increasing license plate readers to combat crime

FOX 5 was told the two suspects approached the victim after he had just sat in the driver’s seat of his car.

An official told FOX 5 the victim was somehow able to get ahold of the suspects’ knife. A dispatcher told officers someone was cut in the hand. Both suspects fled the scene.

While one incident may have been targeted, it appears both victims were taken by surprise.

As of Nov. 13, Montgomery County Police told FOX 5 police had responded to 1,272 carjackings and auto thefts thus far this year, surpassing the 2020 total of 1,172 and 901 in 2019.

Rockville City Police tell FOX 5 they had zero carjackings reported in all of 2019 but investigated two last year and have seen two so far this year.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

MCP posted pictures of the two suspects in the Talbot St. attempted armed carjacking here.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Montgomery County Police’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.