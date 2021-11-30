Montgomery County police searching for missing 1-year-old and her father

The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing one-year-old from Silver Spring, and her 28-year-old father.

Ziona Amaya was last seen with her father, Cornelius Smith, on Nov. 28 at approximately 6 p.m.

The child and her mother, Sandy Barrientos, had been reported missing on Nov. 28. However the mother has been located safe and unharmed, and Ziona is reportedly with Smith.

Ziona is an infant and has brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a pink jacket, green pants, pink sneakers and a pink hat.

1-year-old Ziona Amaya (PHOTO: Montgomery County Police)

Smith is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 160 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair that is currently in a full afro. He was last known to be wearing a white hoodie, possibly with pink flowers on it, black pants and an unknown type of shoes.

Smith has a tattoo on his right arm of "Veda" and a tattoo by his left eye of a musical note. He was also carrying a black diaper bag for Ziona.

Cornelius Smith (PHOTO: Montgomery County Police)

Smith is possibly using public transportation to get Ziona and himself around the DMV area. Police and family are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ziona Amaya and Cornelius Smith is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.