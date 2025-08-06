Victim identified in fatal DC shooting; family suspects mistaken identity

The Brief Cordarall Horne was shot and killed innorthwest D.C. Police say 47 rounds were fired; three suspects fled. His family believes it was a tragic case of mistaken identity.



D.C. police are investigating a shooting in Northwest that left a 38-year-old man dead Monday night, with the victim’s family convinced it was a case of mistaken identity.

The victim, identified as Cordarall Allen Horne, was shot around 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Otis Place. Witnesses said three men arrived in a dark-colored sedan, entered the alley behind the home, and opened fire. At least 47 rounds were identified by police. Horne was struck multiple times and died on the back porch.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone spoke exclusively with grieving relatives inside the home, where bullet holes pierced walls and a stove. A car in the driveway was also damaged.

Horne’s family said he was a father, grandfather, and a kind-hearted man from North Carolina. His sister believes he was targeted by mistake.

"We're not from here. He's not from here. I can almost guarantee whoever did this doesn't even know who he is," his sister said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact D.C. police or submit tips anonymously.

