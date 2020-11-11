Vice President-elect Kamala Harris visits DC bakery honoring vets

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited Georgetown eatery Dog Tag Bakery on Veterans Day to meet with veteran alumni from the bakery's fellowship program.

Dog Tag Bakery is part of Dog Tag Inc., an organization that seeks to build a bridge to employment and a productive civilian life for veterans and military families. Dog Tag Inc. provides veterans with opportunity through a five-month fellowship, offering an education at Georgetown University and real life work experience at Dog Tag Bakery.

The Dog Tag Fellowship program aims to give veterans and their families professional and personal fulfillment by educating and creating hands-on experiences for military families.

Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden previously visited the cafe back in 2018.