DC police officer shot in Northeast; Massive emergency response underway

A police officer was shot late Wednesday in Northeast D.C., prompting a massive response from law enforcement and emergency services.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident where the officer sustained a gunshot wound occurred in the area of I-295, near Kenilworth Avenue and Eastern Avenue.

According to Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS, the call came in around 5:45 p.m.

Maggiolo said that a medevac helicopter was requested, suggesting that at least one person was critically injured.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The response involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including DC Police, Metro Transit Police, and numerous emergency vehicles, particularly around Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the victim or the exact circumstances of the shooting.

DC Police have issued a traffic advisory for southbound DC-295 near Eastern Avenue, NE, warning drivers of lane closures and advising them to avoid the area if possible.

As the investigation continues, details are still emerging. A public information officer is en route to the scene, and further information is expected soon.

Residents are advised to stay clear of the area and follow instructions from the Metropolitan Police Department.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.