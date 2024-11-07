Vehicle struck Maryland home's gas meter causing a fire, $500,000 in damage: police

A vehicle ran into a home and struck the gas meter, igniting the engine of the van and spreading into the home, according to police.

The incident occurred at a two-story home located in Harford County, Maryland.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Harford County Sheriff's Office, responded to the home after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a vehicle had crashed into the home. The driver left the scene, and HCSO was able to identify the driver later; however, at the time of the crash, he could not locate him.

Police say the owner of the home was not there at the time of the accident. One dog perished at the scene, while another was rescued by firefighters and was treated at the scene. However, the dog later succumbed to its injuries. Several homes were temporarily evacuated due to the gas leak. Crews later isolated the leak, and the residents were able to return to their homes.

According to police, structural damages total $500,000 and the contents total $150,000.