Vehicle slams into DC apartment building leaving some units uninhabitable

Several apartment units are uninhabitable after a vehicle slammed into a northeast D.C. building overnight.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 4500 block Clermont Drive.

Authorities say the vehicle went through the wall of the building. Firefighters put out a fire that started in the vehicle’s engine.

The building inspector determined two apartment units were made uninhabitable due to the crash.

Building management is working to obtain emergency shelter for those occupants.

No injuries were reported. Police say the driver fled the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.