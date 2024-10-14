Vehicle pinned under school bus on Capital Beltway, rescue in progress

article

A serious traffic accident involving a vehicle and an empty school bus has led to major delays on the Capital Beltway near John Hanson Highway, according to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

The department tweeted that the accident occurred Monday afternoon and involved a pickup truck pinned under a school bus. First responders were working to free the trapped driver.

A PGFD spokesperson told FOX 5 that the driver was flown to a hospital in "critical condition" after a Maryland State Police helicopter was requested to assist with the emergency response.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays and move over for emergency vehicles as crews continue their efforts at the scene.