Vehicle flips onto sidewalk in triple-vehicle collision in Northeast DC

A triple-vehicle collision in D.C. injured four people on Saturday afternoon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, a triple-vehicle collision occurred in the area of North Capitol Street and Fort Drive in Northeast. One vehicle flipped off the roadway and onto the sidewalk.

Officials report four people were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. No word on the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.