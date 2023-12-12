Vehicle drives off roadway, flips into body of water in Stafford
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A driver in Stafford drove off the roadway and flipped into a body of water in a single-vehicle accident.
Authorities arrived in the area of 900 block of Brooke Road due to a vehicle off the roadway and flipping into a body of water. The driver was safely removed from the vehicle.
The roadway was temporarily closed during the time of the incident. No word on the cause of the sing-vehicle accident.