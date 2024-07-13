Vehicle crashes through garage, driver uninjured in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police responded to a residence where a vehicle crashed through the rear of a resident garage in Montgomery County.
According to police, a single-vehicle crashed through the rear of an attached garage at a residence located in Orchard Village. Police say the driver was assisted out of the vehicle and was uninjured.
The vehicle dropped approximately 4 to 5 feet, according to police.
No details on the cause of the collision.