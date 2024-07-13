Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle crashes through garage, driver uninjured in Montgomery County

By
Published  July 13, 2024 11:17am EDT
Montgomery County
FOX 5 DC

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police responded to a residence where a vehicle crashed through the rear of a resident garage in Montgomery County. 

Image 1 of 4

 

According to police, a single-vehicle crashed through the rear of an attached garage at a residence located in Orchard Village. Police say the driver was assisted out of the vehicle and was uninjured. 

The vehicle dropped approximately 4 to 5 feet, according to police.

No details on the cause of the collision.