D.C. police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that plowed into a multi-story office building just north of the Dupont Circle neighborhood.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue in northwest Washington.

Vehicle crashes into office building near DC's Dupont Circle; police search for driver

DC Fire and EMS officials posted images to X that show a black truck overturned on the sidewalk outside the office building.

When crews arrived, they were not able to locate the driver of the vehicle or any passengers. Officials say that despite considerable damage to the first floor office space, no structural integrity issues were found.

The sidewalk is expected to remain closed. The cause of the crash remains unclear.