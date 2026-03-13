Vehicle crashes into living room of Germantown home
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A Germantown family escaped without injury after a car slammed into their living room while they were home late Thursday night.
What we know:
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 13600 block of Palmetto Circle. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the two occupants were upstairs in a bedroom when the vehicle smashed through the wall. Firefighters helped them safely out of the home.
The driver and a passenger were initially trapped in the wreckage. Crews freed both and took them to a hospital with serious injuries.
The family has been displaced, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Vehicle crashes into living room of Germantown home (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service.