Vehicle crashes into living room of Germantown home

Updated  March 13, 2026 8:12am EDT
The Brief

    • A car crashed into a Germantown home late Thursday, sending it into the family’s living room.
    • The residents escaped unharmed, while the driver and passenger were rescued and hospitalized.
    • The family is displaced, and the crash remains under investigation.

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A Germantown family escaped without injury after a car slammed into their living room while they were home late Thursday night.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 13600 block of Palmetto Circle. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the two occupants were upstairs in a bedroom when the vehicle smashed through the wall. Firefighters helped them safely out of the home.

The driver and a passenger were initially trapped in the wreckage. Crews freed both and took them to a hospital with serious injuries.

The family has been displaced, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service.

