A Germantown family escaped without injury after a car slammed into their living room while they were home late Thursday night.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 13600 block of Palmetto Circle. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the two occupants were upstairs in a bedroom when the vehicle smashed through the wall. Firefighters helped them safely out of the home.

The driver and a passenger were initially trapped in the wreckage. Crews freed both and took them to a hospital with serious injuries.

The family has been displaced, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Vehicle crashes into living room of Germantown home (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)