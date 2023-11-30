Driver arrested after striking vehicles, crashing into barricade outside US Capitol: USCP

A man is under arrest and facing charges after authorities say he drove his vehicle into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday morning triggering a large response from law enforcement.

United States Capitol Police say 28-year-old Kevin Simon was driving north on I-395 at a high rate of speed when he exited onto Washington Avenue. They say he struck two vehicles and continued driving until he eventually collided head-on with a barricade at D Street and South Capitol Street.

Officials arrested Simon and charged him with reckless driving, resisting arrest, and two counts of leaving after colliding. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation after police say he was acting delirious and combative.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Vehicle crashes into US Capitol barricade outside Longworth House office building in DC

The crash near both the Rayburn and Longworth House office buildings prompted a large response from law enforcement in the area. Initially, there was speculation that the crash may have been intentional, however it does not appear deliberate, or terrorist related.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the impact of the crash caused the airbags in the white Acura Simon was driving to deploy. He said the vehicle had Florida license plates.

No officers were injured. The incident remains under investigation.