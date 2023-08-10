Vehicle crashes into Rockville home; downed power lines trap driver

Authorities say a person was trapped inside a vehicle by live wires after it struck a utility police then crashed into a home Thursday morning in Rockville.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of McAuliffe Drive near Meadow Hall Drive. The downed power lines trapped the driver inside the vehicle.

SKYFOX was over the scene where damaged caused by a black vehicle could be seen. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home. No injuries have been reported.

