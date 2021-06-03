VCU permanently bans Delta Chi fraternity after death of Loudoun County student

Virginia Commonwealth University has permanently banned Delta Chi fraternity after a student from Loudoun County died after what his family has described as a rush event earlier this year where the teen reportedly drank a large quantity of alcohol.

"Based on the information provided, the Delta Chi fraternity chapter at VCU was found responsible for charges referred to the SOCC," VCU said in a statement on Thursday. "Therefore, effective May 28, the Delta Chi fraternity has permanently lost university recognition, meaning it is no longer authorized to operate as a student organization at VCU."

The medical examiner says 19-year-old Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning and the manner of death is an accident.

Oakes' father Eric told FOX 5 his son was in the process of joining the Delta Chi fraternity to meet friends during the course of an abnormal freshman year as a result of the pandemic.

VCU says a full external review of the university's fraternity and sorority community is being conducted and a report is expected this summer.

The family of Oakes released this statement in response to Delta Chi's ban from VCU:

"The recent news from the Virginia Commonwealth University on the permanent expulsion of the VCU chapter of Delta Chi is a small but mighty step forward in protecting VCU students. It's a step in the right direction for Greek Life reform and transformation of its culture at VCU. Eliminating the ‘bad seeds’ or organizations who go rogue, put the lives of others in jeopardy, and selfishly think of only themselves should not be representative of the university or of all Greek Life. However, these actions do not bring Adam back. These are reactive measures not proactive; we hope VCU and Greek organizations will truly strengthen anti-hazing policies and enforce them.

As for the individual students who contributed to Adam’s death, the boys in this fraternity have lived their lives, without consequences, continuing to party, go on spring break trips and summer vacations, posting pictures on boats, drinking outside their chapter houses, and posting tik tok videos as if nothing ever happened. We live with Adam's loss every single day. Every day my family wakes up to the reality that Adam isn't here and never will be again. The pain is immeasurable. We are heartbroken and the healing hasn't begun. As much as we find some hope in the expulsion, the fact is how much do these boys really care that the fraternity is no longer allowed back on campus? Are these actions really holding them accountable for what occurred that night? Do they regret the choices they made and feel remorse? If so, how have they demonstrated that? It's summertime and most are enjoying their summer break home with their families. Something Adam will never get to do. How do we get them to feel empathetic, remorse, and regret if they do not even see that what they did is wrong and are not held accountable?

What they did is wrong and we will continue to advocate for justice for Adam. We will continue to be HIS voice and push for change that can save other lives. #lovelikeadam #justiceforadamo #seekthetruth"

The Richmond Police Department investigation continues into Oakes' death.