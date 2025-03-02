Vatican gives health update as Pope enters third week in hospital

Pope Francis ' condition remains stable, and he is alternating between mechanical ventilation and high-flow oxygen therapy, the Vatican said on Saturday. The 88-year-old pontiff apparently does not have a fever and has not experienced another bronchospasm.

Vatican sources say the pope's is in a "complex," but "stable" situation as he enters his third week in Rome's Gemelli Hospital. His white blood cell count is apparently "so low" that infections are likely under control, the sources added.

The pope is apparently in a good mood and is able to move, eat and walk. However, according to Vatican sources, his doctors are advising him to stay cautious. He opted to rest on Saturday instead of doing work with his secretaries, Vatican sources say.

Pope Francis was originally hospitalized on Feb. 14 for what was believed to be a bout of bronchitis. He was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, meaning it is in both of his lungs.

The 88-year-old pontiff has a history of respiratory issues, and had part of his lung removed when he was just 21 years old.

Catholics across the globe have been praying for the pope's health, with many gathering around the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

On Friday, while speaking at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, Vice President JD Vance spoke about the pope's health struggles and said he had been praying daily since he first heard that Pope Francis was hospitalized.

The vice president acknowledged that the pope and the Trump administration had butted heads, but he emphasized the importance of praying for Pope Francis and led the crowd in prayer.

"I believe that the pope is fundamentally a person who cares about the flock of Christians under his leadership, and he's a man who cares about the spiritual direction of the faith," Vance said. "Every day me and my children have said a prayer for the Holy Father, and we pray for his health, and we pray for his comfort as he deals with what appears to be a pretty serious health crisis."

"If the Holy Father can hear us, I hope he knows that there are thousands of faithful Catholics in this room and millions of faithful Catholics in this country who are praying for him as he weathers his particular storm," the vice president concluded.

