VA State Police search for truck driver who injured sheriff's deputy in highway hit-and-run

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run that left an Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy injured over the weekend.

Authorities say just after 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, the deputy was driving on Interstate 81 near mile marker 220, entering a VDOT work zone when his patrol car was suddenly slammed from behind and heavily damaged by an unknown tractor-trailer.

The initial impact pushed the deputy’s Ford Explorer about 100 feet down the interstate and into a VDOT work truck. The deputy’s patrol car hit the energy-absorbing bumper on the VDOT truck and spun around.

VDOT workers in the work zone were not injured in the incident and jumped into action to help the deputy who had been injured and unable to radio for help due to the severe damage to his patrol unit.

The tractor-trailer that struck the deputy's vehicle did not stop and fled moving north on Interstate 81.

The deputy was transported to Augusta Health where he was treated for his injuries.

"I am thankful that our deputy survived this horrific incident and I am thankful for the quick and professional response by the Virginia Department of Transportation workers, the Virginia State Police, Augusta County Fire Rescue, Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department – Station 25 and the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center," Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said. "I am also thankful that the deputy was wearing his seatbelt and that he sustained only minor injuries."

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run investigation is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police - Area 17 office at 540-885-2142.