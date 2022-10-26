VA sex offender arrested on juvenile sex offenses in local park: police

A 69-year-old Virginia registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday morning for sex offenses committed against a juvenile.

Daniel H. Sutton, of Herndon, was arrested and charged with felony Transportation of a Juvenile for the Purpose of an Illicit Sex Act and misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told detectives earlier this month that he met Sutton on an online platform, and they arranged to meet. On Sep. 17, Sutton drove to the juvenile’s residence, picked him up, and drove to the Algonkian Regional Park, according to detectives.

Sutton is currently being held on no bond.