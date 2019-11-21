Death investigation sparked in Sterling after woman struck by car on Algonkian Parkway

A death investigation is underway in Sterling after a woman was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning, according to officials.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the driver called 911 after he struck the woman while traveling westbound on Algonkian Parkway near Westmoreland Drive shortly before 4 a.m.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

A death investigation is underway in Sterling after a woman was discovered in the roadway of Algonkian Parkway on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver told officers he saw the woman in the roadway but was not able to stop in time and struck her. The driver remained at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the victim because her next of kin has not been notified.

Algonkian Parkway was closed for an extended period of time as detectives investigated the scene.

Advertisement

Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call Investigator M. Lotz with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at (703) 777-1021.