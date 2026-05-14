VA man charged with hit-and-run crash in stolen delivery van, woman critically injured

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The Brief Ibrahim Hussein has been charged with burglary and multiple hit-and-run crashes in a stolen delivery van. Hussein allegedly took the van when the driver was making a delivery and drove off, crashing into multiple cars and seriously injuring one woman. Police identified Hussein in a burglary in Lorton after he was arrested.



An Alexandria man has been charged with stealing a delivery van and crashing into multiple cars in the Lorton area, critically injuring one woman.

What we know:

Ibrahim Hussein was arrested on Wednesday. He's facing charges of burglary, hit-and-run, reckless driving and more.

Police were called out to the area of Richmond Highway and Lorton Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after the delivery van crashed into multiple cars. Investigators say Hussein stole a delivery van in the Mount Vernon area, while the driver was dropping off packages.

Hussein allegedly drove down Richmond Highway in the van, hitting multiple cars, before crossing into the opposite lanes, and crashing into a Nissan Altima and Nissan Sentra. That's where he came to a stop, and officers arrested him.

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The Sentra driver wasn't hurt, but the driver of the Altima suffered life-threatening injuries. Paramedics took her to the hospital, where, as of Thursday, she remains in critical condition.

Paramedics also took Hussein to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Later in the day, Fairfax County officers were investigating a burglary on Old Colchester Road in Lorton. The officers identified Hussein as the suspect in that case too.

What you can do:

Police are still investigating the crashes and the burglary, and asked anyone with information to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.