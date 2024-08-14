VA AG Miyares says Harris 'failed at her job' when it comes to immigration

Virginia’s attorney general is taking on the Biden-Harris administration over immigration.

At issue is U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data showing that processing times for naturalization applications have sped up — from 11 months in 2021 to 6 months in 2023. It’s dropped even further this year, now down to just 5 months. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says he’s concerned that proper security background checks are not being done.

"Look at what’s happening on our southern border, in which Kamala Harris was the point person. Eighty-three percent of the people apprehended at the border who are actually stopped at the border are simply given a piece of paper that says, ‘We’ll see you in court four or five years from now.’ It is the definition of a catch-and-release program," said Miyares. "It’s been on her watch. It’s been her responsibility. And by every objective measure, Kamala Harris has failed at her job. It’s time for them to leave together."

Meanwhile, the White House press secretary pushed back Wednesday on reports that Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is looking to distance itself from the Biden administration on policies where the president has suffered in public opinion polls, such as the economy and immigration.

"Look, as far as anything the Vice President wants to do as she’s talking about her policies, that’s campaign-related. Speak to her. But one thing that I know for sure is that this president and this vice president are fighting very hard," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The faster naturalization pace for migrants comes despite a larger number of people being processed. The number of new migrants naturalized during the Biden-Harris administration was around 2.66 million, compared to about 2.31 million during the first three years of Trump’s presidency.