UVA stabbing victim hospitalized, suspect in custody

Students and staff at the University of Virginia were asked to shelter in place Thursday evening after a stabbing was reported on campus.

What we know:

Just after 4:30 p.m., Charlottesville Police and UVA Police responded to the area of 100 Emmet Street for reports of a knife-wielding suspect.

The suspect, described as a white male wearing blue sweatpants and a red sweatshirt, left the area on foot before officers arrived.

Police launched a manhunt and established a significant presence in the area as they searched for the man.

UVA Police alerted the campus community about the suspect’s presence around 4:50 p.m. through a series of emergency notifications.

Authorities immediately urged students and staff to "RUN. HIDE. FIGHT," as the suspect was believed to be on the move. The university advised everyone to remain indoors for safety as the situation unfolded.

By 5:45 p.m., UVA officials confirmed the situation was under control and announced the shelter-in-place order had been lifted. Police confirmed the suspect was detained without incident.

While the immediate threat is over, police are still on the scene to complete their investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown. Police have not revealed whether the victim or suspect are students, and the motive is still unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.