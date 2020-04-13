UVA: Hospitals could see surge in coronavirus cases if stay-at-home orders lifted too soon

It appears all of the efforts we’re taking when it comes to social distancing are working, but there are concerns we could be dealing with it all into the fall.

New research from the University of Virginia shows that hospitals could see an overwhelming surge of coronavirus cases between mid-July and September if stay at home restrictions are completely lifted when Governor Ralph Northam’s order expires on June 10.

The governor said we can’t afford to see that sort of spike.

UVA. research professor Bryan Lewis told FOX 5 it seems as things may be leveling off in the state.

They’re currently seeing several hundred new cases daily and hospitals are able to handle that. However, if people get too lax or the restrictions are lifted too early things could start escalating quickly.

“If we do relax some of the social distancing measures, you will see some of the cases start to climb back up," said Lewis.

The closure of non-essential businesses in the Commonwealth runs through April 23.

Northam said he will make an announcement on Wednesday as to how far out that may be extended.

