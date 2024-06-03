US's oldest horse show returns to Virginia for 171st year

The United States' oldest horse show will return for its 171st year this week.

The Upperville Colt and Horse Show presented by Mars Equestrian™ will present more than 2,000 horse and rider duos competing in various disciplines, including international-level show jumping, hunters and equitation.

The event, starting June 3 and ending on June 9, begins at 8 a.m. and runs until around 5 p.m., ending with a $226,000 equestrian race.

The show is at 8321 John Mosby Hw., Upperville, VA, where the event is being held; the same showgrounds the first time it was held in 1853. Parking and general admission are free.

More information on the event and the history of the horse show can be found at www.upperville.com.