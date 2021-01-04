USPS package delays continue despite holiday season wrapping up

The holiday season is just about wrapped up, but that doesn't mean delays in packages being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service are over. People across the DMV are saying they still have not received the packages they ordered last year.

As the pandemic continues to ravage the country and USPS grapples with vaccine distribution and record online orders, customers like Robert Butler are voicing their frustrations with late delivery.

"I believe that they have challenges to overcome with COVID and everything going on and with that being said – they should be more realistic, more upfront with customers," Butler says. "Customers want to be told the truth."

Butler, who lives in Buffalo, New York, sent his daughter in Alexandria holiday gifts back in early December. The latest tracking update from Dec. 27 says the package is still at the District Heights, MD U.S. post office facility.

"[I'm] discouraged, disappointed – like we don’t really matter. I just don’t believe it," Butler says.

Carolina Paladines lives in Silver Springs. She's waiting for a package to arrive from Fort Lauderdale that she ordered before Christmas.

"Is it lost, it still sitting there, is it waiting for me to go pick up?" Paladines says. "I have no idea – it’s just taking forever."

Her package has also been sitting in District Heights since Dec. 21.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service tells FOX 5 they are dealing with a historic volume of mail, saying in a statement:

"We are accepting all volume that is presented to use which is adding to our challenges."

FOX 5 contacted Maryland congressman Anthony Blue on Monday to find out what's going on.

Blue says he does hear the complaints from his constituents and as part of the $900 billion stimulus package, Congress approved $10 billion in relief for USPS, which he believes will make a difference.