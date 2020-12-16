USPS temporary operation in Prince George's County working to cut down on holiday delays

Inside the Marlo Furniture warehouse in Forestville, United States Postal Service workers are hurrying to get a handle on widespread mail delays in the Washington region.

They're doing it with the help of hundreds of semi-trucks working to ferry mail and packages between overwhelmed facilities.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

USPS says the holiday shipping season, combined with strains on its workers tied to the coronavirus pandemic have created mail delays.

As people are stuck at home, more are ordering online. That tracks with research from Adobe Analytics, which says e-commerce is up 33 percent this year over last.

The temporary facility in Prince George's County serves much of the region.

Advertisement

In a statement to FOX 5 USPS said:

"The Washington, DC metropolitan area has faced challenges recently due to COVID-19 at the same time mail volumes have dramatically increased. We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest weeks, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources.

There has already been progress in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, and we are confident that our processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly."

The postal service urges anyone sending holiday mail to do it as early as possible.