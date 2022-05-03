USCP officer suspended after accidentally firing weapon in Cannon Office Building, FOX News reports

A United States Capitol Police officer has been suspended after accidentally firing their weapon in a breakroom inside the Cannon Office Building Tuesday morning, according to FOX News.

Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram said the incident happened around 8 a.m. in a breakroom near the basement underneath the Cannon Rotunda.

According to Pergram, a round went through a desk. Pergram says it was the officer's USCP issued weapon.

"The Capitol Police's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the discharge of a USCP weapon inside a breakroom in the Cannon Office Building," read a United States Capitol Police statement Pergram reported. "The officer has been suspended while OPR investigates the incident."

No injuries were reported.