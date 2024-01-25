Expand / Collapse search

US Senator Tim Kaine's behind-the-scenes office tour

Washington, D.C.
U.S. Senator Kaine's office tour

Senator Kaine takes us behind-the-scenes on a tour of his Senate office in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON - Have you ever wondered what the office of a senator looks like? No need to wonder anymore. 

U.S. Senator Kaine takes us behind-the-scenes on a tour of his Senate office in Washington, D.C. During the tour, Senator Kaine highlights a number of pictures and mementos from all across Virginia.

Just some of the featured souvenirs include the opening of the Silver Line to Dulles, a painting of the James River in Richmond, and a picture of the Carter Family–musicians from Scott County.

