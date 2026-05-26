US men's national team reveals World Cup roster: Here's the full list

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The Brief Head coach Mauricio Pochettino officially unveiled the 26-man U.S. Men's National Team roster for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday. The roster reveal brought major shockwaves, including the controversial inclusion of Gio Reyna. The team features strong Northeast connections with several stars hailing from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



U.S. Soccer finally revealed the 26 men who will represent the United States in the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a first-ever live fan event at Manhattan’s Pier 17.

What we know:

When head coach Mauricio Pochettino announced the final names on Tuesday, he dropped some shockers that will have fans buzzing all over the country. Here is everything you need to know about the big reveal.

Official 2026 U.S. Men's National Team Roster

Goalkeepers:

Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Matt Freese (New York City FC)

Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

Center backs:

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)

Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

Alex Freeman (Villarreal)

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)

Midfielders:

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Forwards:

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Tim Weah (Juventus)

Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

Haji Wright (Coventry City)

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Shocking decisions

Dig deeper:

The name that has social media on fire right now is Gio Reyna, who hasn't played much for his club team in Germany this year. He was involved in some major off-the-field drama during the last World Cup in 2022.

Pochettino also surprised everyone by bringing only four experienced midfielders, including 25-year-old Sebastian Berhalter, who is the son of the former U.S. head coach, Gregg Berhalter.

A name that unexpectedly didn't make the roster this year was 22-year-old Diego Luna, who has become a massive fan favorite. He has reportedly been dealing with a muscle injury.

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Local stars

Local perspective:

From Brooklyn-born attackers and Long Island defenders right here in New York, down the turnpike to the gritty playmakers out of the Philadelphia area, here are the local stars you need to be cheering for.

Matt Turner: Born in Park Ridge, New Jersey

Matt Freese: Born in Wayne, Pennsylvania; plays for New York City FC and played on the Philadelphia Union youth team

Mark McKenzie: Born in the Bronx and played for the Philadelphia Union youth team

Joe Scally: Born in Lake Grove, New York, and played for NYCFC

Tyler Adams: Born in Wappinger, New York and played for the NY Red Bulls

Christian Pulisic: Born in Hersey, Pennsylvania

Folarin Balogun: Born in New York City