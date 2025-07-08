US measles cases hit 30-year high, experts say

The Brief The U.S. has reported 1,277 measles cases so far in 2025 — the highest count since the early 1990s, according to Johns Hopkins University. Public health officials are urging vaccination as case numbers climb across multiple states. George Washington University faculty are available for commentary and public health insight.



According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Outbreak Response Innovation, 1,277 measles cases have been confirmed in the United States as of July 5 — marking the highest number reported in 33 years.

What we know:

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can lead to serious complications, particularly in unvaccinated children and immunocompromised individuals.

When were measles cases last this high?

Dig deeper:

The last time the U.S. recorded measles numbers close to today's levels was in 1992, when more than 2,200 cases were reported nationwide. That spike was part of a larger outbreak spanning from 1989 to 1991, during which over 55,000 cases were reported and more than 100 people died — most of them young children.

The CDC later attributed that epidemic to low vaccination coverage, particularly in underserved communities. In response, a major federal push expanded access to the MMR vaccine, including school-entry requirements and community-based immunization campaigns.

By the year 2000, measles was declared eliminated from the United States — meaning there was no longer continuous domestic transmission. But experts warned at the time that imported cases and declining vaccine confidence could reverse that progress.