US measles cases hit 30-year high, experts say
WASHINGTON - According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Outbreak Response Innovation, 1,277 measles cases have been confirmed in the United States as of July 5 — marking the highest number reported in 33 years.
What we know:
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can lead to serious complications, particularly in unvaccinated children and immunocompromised individuals.
When were measles cases last this high?
Dig deeper:
The last time the U.S. recorded measles numbers close to today's levels was in 1992, when more than 2,200 cases were reported nationwide. That spike was part of a larger outbreak spanning from 1989 to 1991, during which over 55,000 cases were reported and more than 100 people died — most of them young children.
The CDC later attributed that epidemic to low vaccination coverage, particularly in underserved communities. In response, a major federal push expanded access to the MMR vaccine, including school-entry requirements and community-based immunization campaigns.
By the year 2000, measles was declared eliminated from the United States — meaning there was no longer continuous domestic transmission. But experts warned at the time that imported cases and declining vaccine confidence could reverse that progress.