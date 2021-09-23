US Marshal fired weapon trying to catch suspect in Southeast DC: report

article

A U.S. Marshal reportedly fired his weapon, and a person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after a crash at the same scene in Southeast, DC police told a Washington Post reporter.

Peter Hermann, who covers crime for the Washington Post, said it was unclear whether person was shot, or their injuries were a result of the crash in the 1200 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

Police responded to the scene around 11:33 a.m.