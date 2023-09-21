U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a large shipment of cocaine found hidden inside several ice cream machines that were being shipped by sea from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico.

The discovery was made on Sept. 13 in San Juan during a routine inspection of cargo being delivered on a ferry boat.

US Customs officers find $768,000 worth of cocaine hidden in ice cream machines (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers found the bricks of cocaine inside six different ice cream machines. The estimated street value of the seized contraband is $768,000.

"Illicit narcotics are concealed by transnational criminal organizations among legitimate cargo to try to avoid detection," said Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations for Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands in a statement. "Our CBP officers use technology, as well as their training and expertise to discover the concealment methods and avoid these dangerous drugs from reaching our communities."

Homeland Security agents confiscated the ice cream machines.