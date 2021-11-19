US Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in DC for 2021 holiday season

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has arrived in D.C. for the 2021 holiday season.

This year's tree is an 84-foot white fir from the Six Rivers National Forest in California. The tree, affectionately nicknamed "Sugar Bear," was cut down on October 23 and made many stops on its 4,000-mile journey to the nation's capital from the west coast.

The tree will be decorated with thousands of ornaments handcrafted by California communities.

Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held in December.