Expand / Collapse search

Former US AG Bill Barr calls for President Biden investigation

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr says Trump should not go to prison

Former Attorney General Bill Barr sits down with FOX 5's Katie Barlow to talk the latest Trump indictment.

WASHINGTON - Former Attorney General Bill Barr calls on AG Merrick Garland to investigate whether President Joe Biden was participating in helping his son sell access to him. 

During a one-on-one interview with FOX 5's Katie Barlow, Barr shared his thoughts on the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump. He expressed that the former president should not go to prison if he is found guilty.

"I don't like the idea of us putting former presidents in prison. I hope this doesn't end up with him in prison even if he is convicted."

The former attorney general also called for an investigation into President Biden for his dealings with Hunter Biden, foreign countries, and money. 

Featured

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in 2020 election arraignment
article

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in 2020 election arraignment

Inside a Washington, D.C. courtroom Thursday, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to four federal charges in connection to his claims of election fraud and attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. 