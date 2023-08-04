Former US AG Bill Barr calls for President Biden investigation

Former Attorney General Bill Barr calls on AG Merrick Garland to investigate whether President Joe Biden was participating in helping his son sell access to him.

During a one-on-one interview with FOX 5's Katie Barlow, Barr shared his thoughts on the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump. He expressed that the former president should not go to prison if he is found guilty.

"I don't like the idea of us putting former presidents in prison. I hope this doesn't end up with him in prison even if he is convicted."

The former attorney general also called for an investigation into President Biden for his dealings with Hunter Biden, foreign countries, and money.