UPS employee, male juvenile shot in Northwest DC, police say

D.C. Police are investigating after a UPS employee and a male juvenile were reportedly shot in Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 14th Street NW and Girard Street NW at around 3:28 p.m.

Police say the UPS employee and the juvenile victim are both conscious and breathing.

UPS shared the following statement with FOX 5: "Our driver is receiving medical treatment and our thoughts are with him in this difficult time."