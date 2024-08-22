UPS employee arrested for stealing and selling packages in Maryland

A UPS employee has been arrested for stealing the contents of packages in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Adela Beatriz Orellana, of Hyattsville. According to police, Orellana is charged with multiple counts of theft for stealing the contents of

UPS packages, while employed at UPS and selling the stolen contents at local pawn shops.

A victim told police he sent five gold coins through the UPS store at 11160 Viers Mills Road. When the package reached the destination, there were only two gold coins. Police made a report of this theft on Thursday, November 21, 2023, at approximately 4:35 p.m.

Featured article

Police say on Monday, April 1, 2024, the victim later reported to police that the same two coins were located at a coin shop on Wayne Avenue.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Orellana, and she turned herself in to police on Wednesday, June 26. Police say Orellana was transported to the Montgomery County Central and was later released after posting bond.

It was later learned that Orellana stole property from other packages and has been charged her for those crimes as well. Police believe there may be additional victims who sent packages through the Rockville and Wheaton UPS stores, where Orellana was employed. Detectives are asking these victims to come forward.