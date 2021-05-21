UPS driver spots 86-year-old woman bleeding in street, carries her to hospital

An 86-year-old woman from Santa rosa says a UPS driver came to her rescue in the middle of his work day.

Magda Vahey fell and broke her wrist while crossing the street near Providence Santa Rosa Hospital last month.

UPS spokeswoman Amanda Catala said Devon Brooks saw the woman lying in the middle of the street bleeding and ran to help.

When Vahey told him that she was in excruciating and pain couldn't walk, Brooks carried her to the hospital and stayed until she was admitted, Catala said.

Not only that, but Vahey remembered her purse and belongings scattered in the street when she fell and figured her stuff was lost forever.

Unbeknownst to her, Brooks had picked up every last item, Catala said.

"When they put my purse on the gurney, I realized Devon had tucked my sweater inside," Vahey wrote. "His actions were extremely thoughtful and special."

UPS said that Brooks is so modest, they only learned what happened after Vahey wrote them a thank you note.

