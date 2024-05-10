UPenn protest: Over 30 arrested as police dismantle Pro-Palestine tent encampment

More than 30 pro-Palestine protesters were arrested after police moved in and dismantled a tent encampment on UPenn's campus Friday morning.

The show of force came less than 24-hours after Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called for the encampment to end.

Officers dressed in riot gear and armed with clubs moved into the encampment around 6 a.m., tearing down tents and making arrests.

The university said approximately 33 protesters were arrested "without incident" and cited for defiant trespassing.

"A sad day, a low point at this university," Dagmawi Woubshet, a professor at the university, told reporters. "The students have engaged in a peaceful, first amendment-protected right of free speech – that's what they were doing – for Gaza in support of Palestine to demonstrate the genocide that has taken place in Gaza."

The encampment, which has occupied part of UPenn's campus for two weeks, recently grew to overtake another part of the College Green. Police and sanitation workers spent Monday morning dismantling tents and signs, and using a trash truck to haul away the remnants of the encampment.

Shapiro, a democrat, claimed the encampment had become more unstable since it was established.

"More rules have been broken. Laws have been violated. That is absolutely unacceptable. All students should feel safe when they’re on campus. All students have a legal right to feel safe on campus," Shapiro said.

The university announced an increase in security for its May 20th commencement at Franklin Field. Guests should expect "airport style" security screening and identification checks for graduates. Signs, posters, flags and noisemakers are also prohibited.

Six Penn students previously said they were sent emails from the University informing them they were officially "on leave" from the Ivy League institution for their part in the recent pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Student protesters gathered on UPenn's campus as police moved in.

Protesters demanded a divestment of university endowments from Israeli-owned organizations supporting the war in Gaza.

It's not known at this time how many arrests were made.