Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week

Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

"I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.

"This is different than prior booster campaigns because this is an updated version of the booster vaccine," explained Dr. Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, who added that the booster is designed to be more protective against the variants of the virus that are circulating now.

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan tweeted Friday, "while federal guidance has made it confusing at times for people to know if and when they’re eligible, all Marylanders 12 and older will now be able to get this new shot." In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that District residents can get both their annual flu vaccine and the booster starting Wednesday. And in Virginia, boosters are expected to be made available after Labor Day as well.

"There is a lot of booster fatigue," added Adalja, "however, I think it is really important that if you are a high risk individual that you take this seriously and that you get boosted. Lower risk individuals I think it’s still optional. You likely will get some protection. We don’t know how much."

Adalja also confirmed that is ok to get your flu vaccine and a booster shot at the same time.