Unseasonably cool Sunday in DC region paves way for big warm up this week

The cooler temperatures will hang around the D.C. region for one more day, before a warm-up next week that will bring us nearly Summer like temperatures.

Sunday will start off unseasonably cool with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s, and much of the area under cloud cover. But those clouds will move out Sunday afternoon, and the sunshine will increase, as an upper level low pressure system will move east out of the area.

The changing pressure will bring with it wind gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour, so make sure to tie down loose outdoor items. The winds are expected to stick around the area until late Sunday night.

Highs Sunday will only reach the lower 50s, making for another unseasonably cool day. Temperatures will dip overnight into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday marks the beginning of big warming trend across the D.C. region. A warm front will move through the area Monday afternoon, raising temperatures into the 70s.

The warming trend will continue throughout the week with temperatures expected to hit the 70s and even the low 80s. So enjoy the warmer temperatures!

