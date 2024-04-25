University of Virginia expels 1 fraternity and suspends 3 others over 'serious hazing behavior'

Concerns about hazing have prompted the University of Virginia to terminate one local fraternity and suspend three others on its Charlottesville campus, the school said Wednesday.

The university said in a statement that the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter had "engaged in serious hazing behavior." The school said it decided to terminate its fraternal organization agreement following an investigation.

Disciplinary action also has been initiated against individual students for their alleged involvement in hazing, the university said.

The school did not elaborate on the allegations or the findings against the chapter. It said details will be posted in the coming weeks on a university webpage that publishes reports of hazing misconduct.

Pi Kappa Alpha did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. The Daily Progress and other news outlets reported that Justin Buck, executive vice president of Pi Kappa Alpha national, confirmed the chapter was expelled for a minimum of four years.

Buck said the fraternity members there were an "embarrassment" and that they "sullied and degraded" the organization’s good name, The Daily Progress reported.

"This action was taken following the confirmed abhorrent and detestable hazing activities by individuals," Buck said.

The University of Virginia also stated that it had suspended Kappa Sigma, Theta Chi and Sigma Alpha Mu as investigations continue.

Theta Chi said in a statement that its staff members have been in contact with university administrators and chapter leadership and are gathering facts.

"Theta Chi does not tolerate hazing as it runs directly contrary to its mission of developing Resolute Men and has no place within the fraternity experience," the organization said in a statement.

Sigma Alpha Mu said in a statement that it issued a temporary suspension of operations at the chapter in Charlottesville. The fraternity also said it sent staff members there to investigate allegations of lower-level hazing in coordination with the university.

Kappa Sigma did not respond to an email seeking comment.

"The university does not tolerate hazing activity," the school said, "and we act quickly to investigate and pursue necessary disciplinary action when reports are made."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.