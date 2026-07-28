University of the District of Columbia extends deadline after Howard freshmen report unenrollment

The Brief UDC extends its Fall 2026 undergraduate application deadline to Aug. 7. Hundreds of incoming Howard freshmen reported emails saying they were unenrolled. UDC says students still have options and support from admissions and financial aid teams.



The University of the District of Columbia has extended its Fall 2026 undergraduate application deadline to Friday, Aug. 7, offering additional time for students weighing their college plans.

The move comes as hundreds of incoming Howard University freshmen reported receiving emails last week saying they had been unenrolled from the Class of 2030, days before they were scheduled to move into campus housing.

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Hasanna Tyus, UDC’s vice president of Enrollment Services, said the university wants students to know they still have options. In a statement, she said UDC is committed to supporting students whose plans may have changed unexpectedly and noted that admissions, financial aid, advising, registration and housing teams are prepared to work individually with families.

Tyus said UDC, the District’s only public university and a nationally recognized HBCU, aims to provide flexibility and an enrollment process for students seeking an affordable, high‑quality education in Washington, D.C.