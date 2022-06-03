United States Capitol Police officer charged in 2020 crash in DC involving 2 motorcycles

A United States Capitol Police officer was indicted Thursday for charges related to a 2020 on-duty crash involving two motorcycles in the District.

Officials say USCP Officer Thomas Smith was pursuing the motorcycles at a high rate of speed around 11:30 p.m. on June 20, 2020 when his cruiser collided with one of them near Wisconsin Avenue and M Street in the Northwest

According to USCP officials, Smith left the scene, changed vehicles, and then lied about his involvement in the crash. Smith's police powers were revoked and he was suspended without pay following the incident. D.C. Police also launched their own investigation. According to officials, USCP police vehicle pursuits are prohibited outside the Capitol Grounds, except in emergencies and unless approved by a supervisor.

"The public's trust is critical for any law enforcement agency and integrity is the most important quality for any law enforcement officer," said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger in a statement released Friday.

Smith remains suspended without pay. Charges against him include obstruction of justice and falsification of records.