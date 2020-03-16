United Medical Center staff member tests positive for coronavirus
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A United Medical Center (UMC) staff member has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the hospital.
UMC officials say the person has not reported to work since Wednesday, March 11. They are currently under self-quarantine at home.
Individuals who came in contact with the person have been identified and UMC has recommended they self-quarantine for 14 days.