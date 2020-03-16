United Medical Center staff member tests positive for coronavirus

article

A United Medical Center (UMC) staff member has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the hospital.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

UMC officials say the person has not reported to work since Wednesday, March 11. They are currently under self-quarantine at home.

Individuals who came in contact with the person have been identified and UMC has recommended they self-quarantine for 14 days.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19