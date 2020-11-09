United brings back food, wine to flights amid coronavirus pandemic

Passengers onboard United flights no longer have to bring their own food and drinks when taking to the skies.

On Nov. 17, the Chicago-based airline will resume selling food, beer and wine to its economy passengers on select flights departing out of Denver, after halting the service due to health and safety purposes during the pandemic, USA Today reported.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Passengers traveling out of Denver to Honolulu; Los Angeles; Chicago; Boston; Newark, New Jersey; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C., will be able to order food and drinks. Currently, the airline is only offering free snacks and a bottle of water to economy passengers on its domestic flights.

United reportedly developed a contactless digital payment system for flyers to purchase snacks and drinks through a partnership with Cleveland Clinic. Hungry travelers who wish to buy food items must input their credit card information in United’s mobile app or website to avoid contact with flight attendants.

READ MORE: Stocks surge on Wall Street amid vaccine news, US election outcome

Airlines and travel industry experts have seen spikes in holiday travel booking during the third quarter and into the fourth quarter as more Americans become increasingly comfortable with flying. As a result, airlines have started to cater to the uptick in passengers.

Advertisement

Read the full story here.