United Airlines plane clips tail of Delta aircraft at Boston airport, causing delays

A United Airlines plane clipped the tail of a Delta aircraft at the Boston Logan International Airport Friday evening, causing delays for travelers.

The Delta flight was headed for Detroit, Michigan, and awaiting takeoff when the incident occurred, according to a Delta spokesperson.

"Delta teams are working to get customers to their final destinations tonight, and we apologize for the delay," the spokesperson added.

Video taken from a passenger aboard the Delta flight showed emergency personnel on the tarmac and showed a United Airlines plane getting towed.

Passengers aboard the United Airlines flight were deplaned at the gate and agents were working to rebook travelers onto other flights, a United spokesperson told FOX TV Stations in an emailed statement.

No injuries were reported.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.